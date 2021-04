Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 22 April 2021

Former President George W. Bush says Matthew McConaughey could have a shot at being Texas's next governor, if he has "the principles" to tune out his critics."I don't know, he seems to be a charming guy," Bush said...

