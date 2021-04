Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 20:21 Hits: 9

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Tuesday suggested that the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial may have voted to convict the former Minneapolis police officer who was on trial for the killing of George Floyd because it...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/549562-desantis-suggests-chauvin-jury-may-have-been-scared-of-what-a-mob-would