Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 20:22 Hits: 9

House Democratic leaders on Wednesday looked ahead to the lower chamber’s vote on Washington, D.C., statehood scheduled for Thursday, as the legislation is poised to make its way to the Senate for a second consecutive session of Congress.The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/549567-house-democrats-eye-passing-dc-statehood-bill-for-second-time