Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 15:15 Hits: 0

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has vetoed a restrictive sex education bill that would have mandated that parents give consent before their children learn about LGBTQ issues...

