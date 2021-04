Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 21 April 2021 23:41 Hits: 3

Vice President Harris cast a tiebreaking vote on Wednesday to advance a controversial Biden nominee.The Senate was split 50-50 on whether to advance the nomination of Colin Kahl, President Biden's pick to be under...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549633-harris-casts-tie-breaking-vote-to-advance-biden-nominee