Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shared a stern message on Twitter on Tuesday after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of George Floyd."This verdict is not a substitute for policy change,"...

