Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021 16:32 Hits: 14

GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) offered a dry remark Tuesday when asked if Donald Trump would make an appearance at House Republicans' policy retreat in Florida next week: "I haven't invited him."...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/549221-cheney-i-didnt-invite-trump-to-gop-retreat-in-florida