Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said Tuesday that President Biden's comments on the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd last year, could lead to a mistrial in the case....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/549264-cruz-biden-comments-on-chauvin-verdict-grounds-for-a-mistrial