Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 13:31 Hits: 7

It is time for political, governmental, community and religious leaders to stand up against the invidious, reckless anti-police attacks and rhetoric which are undoing decades of progress against crime and are causing deat...

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/criminal-justice/548740-what-the-statistics-show-about-police-shootings-and-public-safety