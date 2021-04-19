Survey sees COVID-19 dip in clean energy jobs amid spending debate

Articles

The clean energy workforce in the U.S. shed about 300,000 jobs last year as pandemic restrictions prevented technicians from entering commercial buildings and homes, the solar industry contracted and jobs in grid modernization slowed, a survey released Monday found.

The survey was published as the Biden administration touts a $2 trillion infrastructure plan and a fiscal 2022 budget that would invest heavily in clean energy initiatives it says will create new jobs. It also comes as lawmakers from fossil fuel producing states question whether those jobs will be available to workers displaced by the transition to low-carbon energy sources.

Roughly 3 million Americans were employed in clean energy jobs at the end of 2020, down from 3.36 million the prior year, according to the survey of federal labor, wage and energy data by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for clean energy policies.

The energy-efficiency industry “took the biggest tumble,” the report said, with jobs down 11 percent last year as measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, such as lockdowns and social distancing, thwarted installers from working inside clients’ property.

While wind energy employment slightly increased in the U.S., solar employment fell as pandemic measures in the first half of 2020 prevented workers from accessing homes and other private buildings.

Ties between energy production and jobs have emerged as a frequent theme of the 117th Congress, with Biden and most congressional Democrats pushing for sweeping investment and jobs programs to decarbonize the country and Republicans criticizing Biden for fossil energy job losses.

In a two-pronged approach, Biden is pushing the infrastructure plan and the $1.52 trillion budget request for fiscal 2022. Both focus heavily on climate change, low-carbon energy and mitigating climate damages.

West Virginia jobs

Speaking virtually Monday at the National Press Club, Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Congress should remember that climate change is a global problem.

Manchin, a potential swing vote on Biden’s public works proposal, said the U.S. should invest in and export new energy tools to make fossil energy worldwide less damaging.

“We have many of our lawmakers in Washington and we have many people who believe just quit using fossil. That’s all, that’ll take care of the problem. It’s called global climate, it’s not called North American climate, it’s not called West Virginia climate, it’s global,” Manchin said.

Foreign nations, he said, “are going to use whatever fuels they have in their backyard. With that, we have to entice them to use the new technology, which we should be developing and manufacturing in America, preferably in West Virginia.”

United Mine Workers President Cecil Roberts said there were 34,000 active coal miners in 2020.

“We lost 7,000 jobs last year alone,” Roberts said.

The number of coal-mining jobs in America hit a peak of about 180,000 in 1985, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. That tally has generally fallen since. There were approximately 43,600 people employed in coal mining in March, data show.

Median hourly wages for clean energy jobs — a category the E2 analysis defines as posts in the energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean vehicles, grid, storage, biomass and ethanol fields — are 25 percent higher than the national median wage.

They also “pay better than most fossil fuel extraction jobs,” the E2 authors write.

California, Florida, New York and Texas lead the country in clean energy jobs, though Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Ohio all counted more than 100,000 workers in such jobs last year.

