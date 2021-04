Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 19 April 2021 15:09

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) renewed her calls for a commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot in a letter sent out to colleagues on Friday, 100 days after the unprecedented attack.“Today is the 100th day since the January 6th...

