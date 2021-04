Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 18 April 2021 23:51 Hits: 11

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) announced on Sunday that she plans to introduce a resolution to expel Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) from Congress.Greene in a statement on Sunday said that she will "b...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/548922-marjorie-taylor-greene-to-file-to-introduce-resolution-to-expel-maxine-waters