Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 17 April 2021 21:00 Hits: 6

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause dealt a blow to the U.S. vaccination effort, but given that the vaccine only made up 5 percent of the shots given domestically, experts think it will likely have a much greater impa...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/548774-five-global-concerns-for-the-johnson-johnson-vaccine-pause