The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

‘What’s my vote supposed to be?’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 1

Congress is back from recess and up to its usual antics. Rep. Mark Takano went sideways, Rep. Jim Jordan sparred with Anthony Fauci and former Speaker John A. Boehner had some sharp words for a few of his fellow Republicans. Welcome back!

[Also watch: ‘One of my favorite times of the week’ — Congressional Hits and Misses ]

The post ‘What’s my vote supposed to be?’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/04/16/whats-my-vote-supposed-to-be-congressional-hits-and-misses/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version