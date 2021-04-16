Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 14:25 Hits: 1

Congress is back from recess and up to its usual antics. Rep. Mark Takano went sideways, Rep. Jim Jordan sparred with Anthony Fauci and former Speaker John A. Boehner had some sharp words for a few of his fellow Republicans. Welcome back!

[Also watch: ‘One of my favorite times of the week’ — Congressional Hits and Misses ]

The post ‘What’s my vote supposed to be?’ — Congressional Hits and Misses appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2021/04/16/whats-my-vote-supposed-to-be-congressional-hits-and-misses/