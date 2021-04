Articles

Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.) called on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire while President Biden is still in office. Jones made the comment in an interview with Cheddar News on Friday. It comes as progressives push Breyer to retire so...

