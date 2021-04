Articles

Published on Friday, 16 April 2021

Several House Republicans, led by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Paul Gosar (Ariz.), are forming a caucus that calls for a "common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions."A policy platform for the group, which calls itself the...

