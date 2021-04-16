The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Democrats torn over strategy for passing $2T infrastructure plan

Democrats are struggling to decide whether to pursue a bipartisan infrastructure bill or go it alone through another budget reconciliation process. Some are advocating a two-step strategy that combines both approaches, but skeptics abound as Republicans prepare their own slimmed-down version. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and David Lerman break down the current state of play over one of President Biden’s top initiatives.

Show Notes:

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/democrats-torn-over-strategy-for-passing-2t-infrastructure-plan/

