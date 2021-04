Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 23:44 Hits: 3

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) blasted fellow GOP lawmakers who plan to join the "America First Caucus," saying anyone who becomes a member should lose their committee assignments.Kinzinger, a vocal critic of former President Trump, tore into the...

