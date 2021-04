Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021

A founding member of the right-wing paramilitary group the Oath Keepers pleaded guilty on Friday to charges stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, becoming the first such defendant to enter into a plea agreement with fede...

