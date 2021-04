Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 18:18 Hits: 2

Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) forces stationed on the western side of the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection made more than a dozen calls for backup and received little assistance, according to a Washington Post...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/548488-dc-police-on-capitols-west-side-called-for-help-17-times-during-riot-report