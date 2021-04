Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 16 April 2021 01:13 Hits: 9

President Biden's administration is still seizing land near the U.S.- Mexico border to be used to continue building a wall, according to an ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/548586-biden-admin-still-seizing-land-near-border-despite-plans-to-stop