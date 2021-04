Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 19:32 Hits: 1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) will not be punished amid sex trafficking allegations unless charges are filed.“Matt Gaetz is the same as any American, he’s innocent until proven guilty,” McCarthy...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/548511-mccarthy-says-gaetz-wont-be-punished-unless-charges-filed