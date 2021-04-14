Photo of the day: Rep. Letlow is sworn in

Articles

(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Jeremiah Letlow, 3, stands in front of his mother, Rep. Julia Letlow, during her ceremonial swearing in with Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The Louisiana Republican won a special House election in March for the seat that her husband had won in November. He died in December from COVID-19 complications before taking office.

