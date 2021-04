Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Wednesday that she would not support former President Trump if he ran again in 2024.Fox News’s Neil Cavuto directly asked Cheney, the third-highest ranking Republican in the House, if she would support Trump...

