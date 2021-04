Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 15 April 2021 00:49 Hits: 3

Team USA's Tokyo Olympics closing ceremony outfits were unveiled Wednesday to criticism from many social media users.The ensembles, designed by longtime official Olympic uniform designer Ralph Lauren, feature white...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/548351-us-olympic-teams-closing-ceremony-outfits-mocked-after-debut