Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 20:29 Hits: 3

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that would bar the White House from blocking immigrants from entering the U.S. based on their religion.The bill is a direct response to former President Trump’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/548278-judiciary-democrats-advance-bill-to-bar-future-muslim-ban