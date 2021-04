Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 18:14 Hits: 4

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are teaming up on a bill to increase the minimum wage.Romney declined to provide details on the proposal, though he suggested that he and Sinema had largely r...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/548246-romney-sinema-teaming-up-on-proposal-to-raise-minimum-wage