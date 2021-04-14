Texas Rep. Kevin Brady won’t seek another term

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 10:55 Hits: 1

GOP Texas Rep. Kevin Brady announced Wednesday he won’t seek reelection next year.

The veteran Houston-area lawmaker currently serves as the top Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, with broad jurisdiction over taxes, trade, health care policy and entitlement programs generally.

“This term, my 13th, will be the last,” Brady said in a statement. “I set out to give my constituents the representation you deserve, the eﬀectiveness you want and the economic freedom you need. I hope I delivered.”

Brady was a driving force behind the 2017 tax code overhaul that slashed the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, lowered individual rates and removed deductions such as unlimited write-offs for state and local taxes.

Every district in the country will be redrawn this year to accommodate the 2020 census results, and Texas’ map will changed more than most because the state is could pick up two seats.

Still, Brady’s 8th District has been reliably Republican. He beat his Democratic opponent by 47 percentage points in November, when President Donald Trump beat Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 43 points.

