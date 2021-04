Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 14:54 Hits: 3

Rep. Kevin Brady (Texas), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection next year after serving since 1997.Brady is term-limited in his role as the top Republican on the powerful panel...

