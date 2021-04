Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 11:56 Hits: 5

Hundreds of business executives signed on to a letter released Wednesday condemning efforts to restrict voting rights around the country in response to a number of GOP-led bills after Republicans urged companies to stay o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/548115-executives-speak-out-against-voting-limits-after-republicans-tell-them-to-stay