Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 13:31 Hits: 3

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) on Monday said that policing in the U.S. is “intentionally racist" and "can't be reformed" in the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb, which the local police chief said he believes was...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/547869-tlaib-us-policing-intentionally-racist-cant-be-reformed