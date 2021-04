Articles

Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021

William “Billy” Evans, the Capitol Police officer who died in a car attack at a security barricade outside the Capitol this month, laid in honor in the Capitol Rotunda on Tuesday.Evans, 41, was killed on April 2 when a man rammed his car into a...

