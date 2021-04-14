Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 00:14 Hits: 11

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday night formally invited President Joe Biden to address a joint session of Congress on April 28, his first speech to both chambers as president.

In a brief letter to Biden, Pelosi said she invited him “to share your vision for addressing the challenges and opportunities of this historic moment.”

Pelosi had previously cited the need to wait for decisions from the Office of the Attending Physician and the House Sergeant at Arms on capacity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama both gave their first addresses in February of their first years in office.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/04/13/pelosi-invites-biden-to-address-congress-481307