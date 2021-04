Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 13 April 2021 21:52 Hits: 6

The U.S. health agencies' decision to recommend a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine nationwide stirred up confusion on Tuesday, leaving many with questions.The Food and Drug Administration (F...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/548062-five-questions-raised-by-the-johnson-johnson-vaccine-pause