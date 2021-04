Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 17:55 Hits: 12

The Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota on Monday released body camera footage of the officer-involved shooting that left 20-year-old Daunte Wright dead and ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/547713-police-release-body-cam-footage-from-officer-involved-shooting-in