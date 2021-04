Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 18:09 Hits: 10

The officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright did so after mistakenly pulling her gun instead of her Taser on the 20-year-old after police stopped his car, the Brooklyn Center, Minn., police chief said Monday."It appe...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/547720-police-chief-officer-who-fatally-shot-minnesota-man-meant-to-draw-taser