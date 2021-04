Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 12 April 2021

Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee (D) said in an interview that aired on Monday that the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot caused him to develop symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).Speaking with MSNBC reporter Hallie Jackson, Kildee said he thought he...

