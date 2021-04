Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 16:19 Hits: 2

An Israeli study released on Saturday found that the coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa is able to "break through" the antibodies created from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to some extent....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/547578-south-african-covid-19-strain-can-break-through