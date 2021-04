Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 23:25 Hits: 6

Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) said former President Trump "stepped all over their loyalty" when he peddled claims of voter fraud to his followers in the months following the 2020 election....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/547611-boehner-trump-stepped-all-over-their-loyalty-of-his-followers