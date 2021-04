Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 16:00 Hits: 8

President Biden is facing a ticking clock as he seeks to shepherd a massive infrastructure bill through Congress that is his next big legislative priority.The complicated set of policy proposals funded in part by h...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/547459-white-house-races-clock-to-beat-gop-attacks