Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 02:43 Hits: 14

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for an end to 'worrying' escalation at the border between Russia and Ukraine. Erdogan made the call at a news conference a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/russia/547549-turkeys-erdogan-calls-for-end-to-worrying-escalation-between