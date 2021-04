Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 18:17 Hits: 11

One person was killed and three others were injured inĀ a shooting Saturday at a convenience store in Missouri.The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to The Hill that one 28-year-old suspect is in custody over...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/547522-1-dead-3-injured-in-missouri-store-shooting