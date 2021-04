Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 10:58 Hits: 2

Iraq had requested the latest round, partly in response to pressure from Shiite political factions and militias loyal to Iran that have lobbied for the remaining U.S. troops to leave Iraq

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/A9ALtox_RCo/