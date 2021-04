Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 03:34 Hits: 2

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) on Thursday night called for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to resign amid allegations that Gaetz had sex with a minor and violated sex trafficking laws. In a short tweet, the Illinois Republican wrote, "Matt Gaetz...

