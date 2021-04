Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 19:47 Hits: 2

The House Ethics Committee announced it is opening an investigation into embattled GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) on Friday following allegations of illegal drug use and sharing nude photos of young women with his colleagues on the House floor...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/547430-house-ethics-committee-opens-probe-into-gaetz