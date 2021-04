Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 16:25 Hits: 6

Moderna's Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks on Wednesday said the company should be able to supply booster shots by the end of 2021.

Read more https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/547143-moderna-says-its-booster-shot-against-covid-19