Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.), on Wednesday said there shouldn't be any permanent fencing around the Capitol despite last week's car attack that killed a police officer and injured another.Norton introduced legislation in February that would...

