Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 17:04 Hits: 12

President Biden is expected to announce on Thursday a series of executive actions aimed at curbing gun violence, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to The Hill.White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeare...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/546941-biden-expected-to-announce-executive-action-on-guns-thursday