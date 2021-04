Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 11:37 Hits: 1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is asking the FBI and CIA for a classified briefing with other top lawmakers following reports that two people on the on the FBI's terror watchlist were apprehended after crossing...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/546846-mccarthy-asks-fbi-cia-after-two-men-on-terror-watchlist-stopped-at-border