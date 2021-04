Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 19:13 Hits: 1

A House panel launched an investigation Tuesday into YouTube’s advertising practices on its platform for children. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), chair of the Oversight and Reform subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, sent a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/546733-house-panel-investigating-youtube-for-advertising-practices-on-kids